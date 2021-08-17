Indian captain Virat Kohli opened up his side's performance after they beat England by 151 runs in the second Test of the five-match series, on Monday. He praised the batting efforts of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, whose 89-run unbeaten stand helped India post a good total.

See the full video here:

💬What happened on the field really charged us up.💬 Virat Kohli says the feisty atmosphere on the field helped India to push for the win #ENGvIND🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳@RuthStraussFdn 🔴 | #RedForRuth 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs 📱 Live blog 👉 https://t.co/BQcLeSJCgY pic.twitter.com/NYZSPIuPMI — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 16, 2021

