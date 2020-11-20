Wasim Jaffer’s meme game as grabbed the headlines and has tickled our funny bones. This time too things were no different as he trolled Australia’s Brad Hogg for keeping saying that Rohit Sharma cannot lead India in the Tests and might not feature in the playing XI. He left the netizens in splits as he used a meme from Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer ‘Hera Pheri’. Jaffer who is ever so serious has been posting hilarious memes to troll and respond to netizens. Not very long ago, the former Indian opener trolled Donald Trump for saying that he had won the US Presidential election by a lot. Post this, he had used a meme from the famous web series 'Mirzapur'. Wasim Jaffer has a Hilarious Take on New BBL Rules, KXIP Batting Coach Reacts With ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Meme.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, he has been ousted from the shorter formats of the game owing to the injuries. However, he has been included in the Test series and this has caused a lot of controversies as Sharma back then had said that he was fit enough to be included in the squad. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Hogg and then the hilarious post by Jaffer below:

The Indian team has already reached Australia and has been sweating it out in the nets. The team will be staying in the bio-bubble to avoid getting in contact with any kind of diseases.

