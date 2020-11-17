In order to enhance thrill in T20 cricket, Cricket Australia (CA) introduced three-new rules for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 – starting from December 10. The rules will indeed change the playing conditions drastically, and the decision is garnering different reactions from the cricket fraternity. While some fans are excited to see how the transition will work, many are trolling CA for tinkering with the rules at such great extent. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer belongs to the latter category as he trolled the new BBL rules with a hilarious meme. BBL New Rules: Power Surge, X-Factor & Bash Boost, Cricket Australia Updates Playing Conditions.

While responding towards the new rules, the Kings XI Punjab batting coach shared one of Manoj Bajpayee's famous dialogues from the 2012 Bollywood movie "Gangs of Wasseypur." The meme got viral in no time as fans joined Jaffer in trolling Cricket Australia. Although Jaffer has been posting funny memes lately, his remarks on BBL rules hogged another level of attention. New X-Factor Rule in BBL: Jimmy Neesham Mocks at the Idea.

Here's How Wasim Jaffer Trolled New BBL Rules!!

Speaking of the new BBL rules, CA introduced Power Surge, which scrapped the mandatory powerplay in the first six overs. As per the revised norms, the first four overs will be compulsory powerplay while the remaining two field-restricting overs will be taken by batting team after 11th over.

The 'X-factor' rule allows teams to substitute one player in the playing XI after the end of first ten overs. However, the player being replaced shouldn't have batted or didn't more than one over. 'Bash Boost' is the third and final change which puts four points at stakes in a game. The winner will surely get three points while the bonus point will be given to the team ahead at the 10-over mark. In case, the scores are level at that moment; each side will get 0.5 point.

Meanwhile, the 10th edition of BBL gets underway on December 13 and will end on February 6. Although several T20 stars will garner the league, many big Australian names will be missed owing to the full-fledged schedule against India at the same time.

