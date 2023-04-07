After starting their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indian dominatingly, Royal Challengers Bangalore has conceded defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Garden by a huge margin of 81 runs. Although they chipped in regular wickets after opting to bowl first, the fast bowlers lost their rhythm in the second half of the innings, conceding boundaries aplenty and conceding much more than they would have liked to. RCB has been hit by injury problems ahead of IPL 2023 and the latest addition in that list has been left-arm seamer Reece Topley. With Josh Hazlewood yet to declared fit and join and team, RCB fast bowling depth lacks thin and amidst this report emerges that to bolster the lost depth, RCB has signed South African fast bowler Wayner Parnell for the remainder of the season. RCB Fast Bowler Reece Topley Ruled Out IPL 2023 Due to Shoulder Injury.

RCB was about to start the season with three overseas fast bowlers in the ranks, Josh Hazlewood, Reece Topley and David Willey. They received the first blow when Hazlewood, who has been a mainstay of the bowling in last season, did not travel to India for the Border Gavaskar series and needed time to recover from his injury. Topley started the season for RCB against Mumbai Indians, but while trying to dive while field, his body gets stuck on the turf and he lands badly on his shoulder, dislocating it. RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar revealed during the KKR game that Topley has returned to England where he will go through the treatment procedure and is technically ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Although Willey produced a fine performance against KKR, RCB needed another tall, left-arm quick to take advantage of the new ball swing and according to sources, it is none other than veteran South African, Wayne Parnell. IPL 2023: List of Players to Have Been Ruled Out of Tournament's 16th Edition.

Parnell has showed great form recently, breaking his way into the South African limited overs side despite them having three reliable fast bowlers in Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. His left arm angle and ability to hit the ball in the lower order has been impressive. His performance in the SA20 has also been eye catching and it has been quite surprising that no team bid for him in the auction despite some of his teammates like Heinrich Klassen and Rilee Rossouw getting bids. Finally, it seems Parnell will get his well-deserved opportunity to have another go at the mega T20 league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).