Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): England pacer Reece Topley, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has been ruled out of the league after suffering a right shoulder dislocation during his side's opening match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2.

On his debut, Topley took 1/14, dismissing Cameron Green, but injured his shoulder while diving in the field. He had travelled to Kolkata for his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but was replaced by compatriot and all-rounder David Willey in the playing XI. Topley has returned to the UK.

Also Read | LSG vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 10.

"Reece, unfortunately, had to go back home because he has been ruled out of the tournament," Sanjay Bangar, Royal Challengers' head coach, told the IPL's world feed during Thursday night's game against Kolkata Knight Riders as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time," added the coach.

Also Read | Rahmanullah Gurbaz Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 21-Year-Old KKR Opening Batsman.

Topley was acquired by Royal Challengers for INR 1.9 crore (about £190,000), after entering the December auction with a starting price of INR 75 lakh (approximately £75,000). Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians both made offers for him. After Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar, he is the third member of the Royal Challengers to have an injury that will keep him from playing this season.

Topley has experienced numerous injuries throughout his professional career, most recently missing the T20 World Cup in Australia last year after injuring his ankle when stepping on a boundary cushion prior to a warm-up game.

Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga are anticipated to join the team on April 10 and April 14, respectively, according to Bangar. On April 10, Royal Challengers host the Lucknow Super Giants at home, and Bangar did not completely rule out the potential that Hasaranga would play.

"Hasaranga will arrive for us on the 10th, so depending on the time of his arrival and how he copes with the long flight from New Zealand is something we'll have to think [about]," he said. "But in the meantime, Karn [Sharma] has taken his chances really well, so that is another headache for us - but it is good."

According to Bangar, Hazlewood could return from an Achilles injury against Chennai Super Kings on April 17. He would need to wait until either of their games on April 20 or 23 to return, according to the bowler himself.

"Josh is about to arrive on the 14th," Bangar said. "He will have a couple of sessions with us and should be ready to go, hopefully, by the 17th," concluded the coach.

Coming to the match, explosive half-centuries by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) and lower-order batter Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and Rinku Singh's (46 off 33 balls) century stand for the sixth wicket with Shardul helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reach a massive total of 204/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

RCB's innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)