West Indies National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: West Indies and Australia meet in the third T20I of the five-match T20I series. Australia leads the series 2-0 and will be looking to seal it here in this fixture. On the other hand, West Indies will be looking to bounce back and keep the series alive. Meanwhile, for WI vs AUS live streaming online and live telecast details you can scroll down. Andre Russell Shines in Swansong International Outing for West Indies, Scores Brisk 36 off 15 During WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Australia has shown strong batting performances, including wins by three wickets and eight wickets in the previous games. The match promises competitive cricket with series on the line for the home team. This game will be crucial for the West Indies to avoid a series defeat and for Australia to assert their dominance on this tour.

West Indies vs Australia 2nd 2025 Details

Match West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Date Saturday, July 26 Time 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, no TV telecast in India

When is West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies National Cricket Team will take on Australia National Cricket Team in the third T20I on Saturday, July 26. The WI vs AUS 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and it slated to start at 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025: Andre Russell Receives Guard of Honour From West Indies And Australia National Cricket Team Players (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs AUS live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I live telecast on any TV channel. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option for WI vs AUS 3rd T20I, can read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

FanCode holds digital rights of WI vs AUS 2025, and their streaming platform will provide live streaming online viewing options of the West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode mobile app and website to watch the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 match live streaming online, but users will require a pass.

