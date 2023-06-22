West Indies takes on Nepal in the ninth match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The West Indies vs Nepal takes place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The WI vs NEP has a start time of 12:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking for West Indies vs Nepal ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. Nepal Cricket Team Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Get Fixtures, Match List and Time Table in IST.

West Indies will be aiming for their second consecutive win in the tournament after the victory against The United States of America (USA) in their opening match. Nepal, on the other hand, lost to hosts Zimbabwe and now will be hoping for a better performance.

West Indies vs Nepal Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, West Indies vs Nepal Group A match of CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

West Indies vs Nepal Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the WI vs NEP live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the WI vs NEP ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both the platforms.

