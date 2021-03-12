West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd One Day International of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on March 12, 2021 (Friday). The hosts lead the series and will be looking to seal it with a win in this clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Danushka Gunathilaka Given Out for Obstructing the Field During WI vs SL 1st ODI Match, Sri Lanka Batsman’s Dismissal Sparks Controversy (Watch Video).

West Indies were brilliant in the first game of the series, bagging their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points. Shai Hope scored a sensational century in the host's win and is one of the many positive for Kieron Pollard’s team to take away from the game. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were given a great start by the openers but Dimuth Karunaratne's side continues to struggle in the middle order, an issue they will look to right in this encounter.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The match will be played at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 am local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the game on TV as there are no broadcasters who will be broadcasting the match.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can get the live streaming of WI vs SL 2nd ODI match 2021 on FanCode App. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee to watch the live streaming of the game on the FanCode app or website. The details of the same will be available on the app.

Squads

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Kevin Sinclair

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).