Spencer Johnson showed excellent presence of mind to run out Mohammad Nabi during the AFG vs AUS match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 28. The delivery was a wide one and Afghanistan national cricket team all-rounder decided to attempt a quick single after wicketkeeper Josh Inglis failed to collect it cleanly. But Inglis was quick to field and throw the ball back to Spencer Johnson, who collected it and hurled it at the stumps with Mohammad Nabi short of his crease. Mohammad Nabi was run out for just one. Spencer Johnson Nails Mitchell Starc-Like Yorker to Castle Rahmanullah Gurbaz During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Spencer Johnson's Run Out of Mohammad Nabi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)