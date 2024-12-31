Indian National Cricket Team Matches in 2025 with Venues: As we welcome the new year 2025, Indian cricket fans will be eager to know the men’s cricket team’s schedule in the new year. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title win was the highlight of the year 2024 for team India. Apart from it, there was not much to brag about for the fans as the Men in Blue struggled in other formats- Test and One-Day Internationals (ODI). The new year 2025 brings new challenges for the Indian men’s national cricket team. For the Indian men’s cricket team’s complete calendar in 2025, you can scroll down. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2025 Including ICC Champions Trophy, ICC WTC Final, and ICC Women's World Cup.

Team India’s first challenge in the new year will be to draw level in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which the visitors are currently trailing by 2-1. After the BGT 2024-25, India hosts England for white-ball fixtures which will be followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be hosted by Pakistan, but India will play its matches in Dubai. Following Champions Trophy 2024, Indian national cricket team players will disperse for the Indian Premier League (IPL). If India qualifies for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final, then the players will be back for national duty in June. Else ending June with the England tour. Year Ender 2024: Look Back At Indian Men’s Cricket Team's T20 World Cup Win That Ended 11-Year ICC Trophy Drought.

Team India Schedule in 2025

India vs Australia 5th Test- January

Date Match Venue January 03-07 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs England 2025 Schedule- January to February

Date Match Venue 22 January 2025 1st T20I MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 25 January 2025 2nd T20I Eden Gardens, Kolkata 28 January 2025 3rd T20I Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 31 January 2025 4th T20I Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 02 February 2025 5th T20I Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 06 February 2025 1st ODI Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 09 February 2025 2nd ODI Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 12 February 2025 3rd ODI Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India Schedule- February- March

Date Match Venue 20 February 2025 India vs Bangladesh Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 23 February 2025 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 01 March 2025 India vs New Zealand Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India vs England Test Series 2025 Schedule- June-August

Date Match Venue June 20-24 2025 1st Test Headingley, Leeds July 02-06 2025 2nd Test Edgbaston, Birmingham July 10-14 2025 3rd Test Lord’s, London July 23-27 2025 4th Test Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester July 31-August 04 2025 5th Test Kennington Oval, London

Other Indian Men’s National Cricket Team Matches in 2025*

Month Opponent Matches Home or Away August 2025 Bangladesh 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is Away October 2025 West Indies 2 Tests Home October 2025 Asia Cup 2025 T20Is Home October-November 2025 Australia 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is Away November-December 2025 South Africa 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is Home

* Dates and venues yet to be announced.

The year 2025 is going to be crucial for the Indian team in terms of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo have already retired from T20Is and chances are one of them could be playing Test cricket this year for one last time. Rest India will be infusing young blood in all three formats as they prepare for future.

