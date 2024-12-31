Indian National Cricket Team Matches in 2025 with Venues: As we welcome the new year 2025, Indian cricket fans will be eager to know the men’s cricket team’s schedule in the new year. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title win was the highlight of the year 2024 for team India. Apart from it, there was not much to brag about for the fans as the Men in Blue struggled in other formats- Test and One-Day Internationals (ODI). The new year 2025 brings new challenges for the Indian men’s national cricket team. For the Indian men’s cricket team’s complete calendar in 2025, you can scroll down. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2025 Including ICC Champions Trophy, ICC WTC Final, and ICC Women's World Cup.
Team India’s first challenge in the new year will be to draw level in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which the visitors are currently trailing by 2-1. After the BGT 2024-25, India hosts England for white-ball fixtures which will be followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be hosted by Pakistan, but India will play its matches in Dubai. Following Champions Trophy 2024, Indian national cricket team players will disperse for the Indian Premier League (IPL). If India qualifies for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final, then the players will be back for national duty in June. Else ending June with the England tour. Year Ender 2024: Look Back At Indian Men’s Cricket Team's T20 World Cup Win That Ended 11-Year ICC Trophy Drought.
Team India Schedule in 2025
India vs Australia 5th Test- January
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|January 03-07
|5th Test
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
India vs England 2025 Schedule- January to February
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|22 January 2025
|1st T20I
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|25 January 2025
|2nd T20I
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|28 January 2025
|3rd T20I
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|31 January 2025
|4th T20I
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|02 February 2025
|5th T20I
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|06 February 2025
|1st ODI
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|09 February 2025
|2nd ODI
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|12 February 2025
|3rd ODI
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India Schedule- February- March
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|20 February 2025
|India vs Bangladesh
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|23 February 2025
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|01 March 2025
|India vs New Zealand
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
India vs England Test Series 2025 Schedule- June-August
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|June 20-24 2025
|1st Test
|Headingley, Leeds
|July 02-06 2025
|2nd Test
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|July 10-14 2025
|3rd Test
|Lord’s, London
|July 23-27 2025
|4th Test
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|July 31-August 04 2025
|5th Test
|Kennington Oval, London
Other Indian Men’s National Cricket Team Matches in 2025*
|Month
|Opponent
|Matches
|Home or Away
|August 2025
|Bangladesh
|3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
|Away
|October 2025
|West Indies
|2 Tests
|Home
|October 2025
|Asia Cup 2025
|T20Is
|Home
|October-November 2025
|Australia
|3 ODIs and 5 T20Is
|Away
|November-December 2025
|South Africa
|2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is
|Home
* Dates and venues yet to be announced.
The year 2025 is going to be crucial for the Indian team in terms of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo have already retired from T20Is and chances are one of them could be playing Test cricket this year for one last time. Rest India will be infusing young blood in all three formats as they prepare for future.
