The IPL Auction is one of the most anticipated events in Indian cricket. However, the IPL 2022 Mega Auction saw an unfortunate incident as Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the bidding war. This resulted in the auction being halted for the time being as lunch was taken for the day. Edmeades' health details are not yet disclosed but the auction will resume at 03:30 PM IST. IPL 2022 Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Faints During the Auction, Bidding Delayed.

Who Is IPL 2022 Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades?

Britain’s Hugh Edmeades was appointed by the BCCI to run the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He replaced Richard Madley in 2018 and since then, he has been a known face in the players’ auction of the Indian cash-rich league. In his 36-year long career, Edmeades has conducted more than 2500 auctions globally. He is an international fine art, classic car, and charity auctioneer.

Hugh Edmeades has experience in auctions involving paintings, fine furniture, ceramics, films and sporting memorabilia. He is only the second auctioneer to be appointed by BCCI for the IPL bidding war after Richard Madley.

