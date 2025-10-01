The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 has commenced. India are hosting the tournament after nine long years and as Women's cricket has taken a complete turnaround in this period, in terms of popularity, fans are excited to witness some thrilling actions. India are the hosts and as a result that makes India Women outright favourites beside Australia to win the title. India have a good preparation behind them and they have shown that they can now compete and beat Australia, which worked as a confidence booster for them ahead of the series. Much of India's success is dependent on how Smriti Mandhana fires with the bat. If she is on song, India will stay competitive in every game. Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Century by Indian Player in ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat Off 50 Balls to Register Second Fastest Ton in WODI History During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025.

Smriti Mandhana has been a crucial cog for India for more than a decade now. She has an inspiring cricketing journey behind her. When Smriti was two years old, her family moved to Madhavnagar, a suburb of Sangli in Maharashtra, where she completed her schooling. This move to Sangli proved crucial for Smriti’s cricket development. Smriti's cricket has received a lot of inspiration from her brother, who backed her a lot and coached her in her initial days. As Smriti Mandhana features in the ICC Women's World Cup, fans want to know more about Smriti's brother Shravan Mandhana. They will get the entire information here.

Who is Shravan Mandhana?

# Shravan Mandhana is India Women's team cricketer Smriti Mandhana's elder brother.

# Shravan is currently 33-years-old.

#Shravan is the only sibling of Smriti Mandhana.

# Shravan was also a cricketer in the initial part of his career.

# He has represented the state of Maharashtra in age group cricket.

# Shravan used to play for Maharashtra U-16 team.

# Due to his cricketing background, Shravan has also helped Smriti by bowing to her in the nets.

# Shravan is a branch manager of a private bank in Sangli, Maharashtra.

# Shravan also looks after the flagship SM-18 cafe, based in Sangli, Maharashtra.

# runs a cricket coaching academy in Sangli.

# Shravan lives with his family in Sangli, Maharashtra.

# Shravan Mandhana is married. He got married on July 10, 2018.

# He has a kid. Shravan has a son named Hrinay Mandhana.

# Smriti’s love for cricket began while watching her brother play. She picked up her batting style from him.

# Shravan batted left-handed, which made Smriti a southpaw as well. Smriti Mandhana Shatters Virat Kohli's Historic Record of Fastest Century by Indian Player in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025.

Smriti is now a legend of Indian cricket. She has smashed several records in her career and set new benchmarks. In terms batting, fitness, captaincy, Smriti has set new examples day in day out. She has always admitted that behind her success, her brother's role has been a defining one, just like Sachin Tendulkar's elder brother Ajit Tendulkar. As fans get to know more about her, they get inspired as well.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).