Pakistan has a lineage of great spinners like Abdul Qadir, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Danish Kaneria, and Saeed Ajmal, who have brought laurels to the national cricket team on multiple occasions. However, in the past decade or so, the Pakistan national cricket team has struggled to find a spinner who can turn matches on its head and win matches from any position. Recently, with the rise of left-arm mystery spinners, Sufiyan Muqeem, who is a product of underage cricket, has breathed fresh air into the Pakistan cricket team as a potential wicket-taker. Abhishek Sharma, Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Rinku Singh Young Players To Watch Out For in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Muqeem's foray into cricket was with a tape ball, but the lack of facilities forced the wrist-spinner to move to Rawalpindi, where the cricketer flourished. Muqeem first came into recognition playing in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, helping Pakistan A beat India A. Fast-tracked into the national system, Muqeem made his T20I debut for Pakistan in the Asian Games.

But, got a taste of international cricket playing for Pakistan in AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024, picking two wickets, and leaving an everlasting impression. Muqeem created history during ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I, equalling a world record for conceding the fewest runs while claiming a five-wicket haul. However, a knee injury saw the spinner fall in the pecking order, and since has been in and out of the side. But with Mike Henson taking charge as white-ball coach for Pakistan, the management has backed the spinner in suitable conditions. In this article, we delve into Muqeem's T20I statistics, ranging from matches, wickets, best figures, etc, in the shortest format below ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. Hardik Pandya Stats vs Pakistan: A Look at How Star All-Rounder Performed Against Arch-Rivals Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Sufiyan Muqeem's T20I Statistics

Sufiyan Muqeem Matches Played Wickets Economy Best Figure Average Five-Wicket Hauls T20Is 18 27 6.09 5/3 13.66 1 T20s 30 38 6.79 5/3 17.78 1

The 25-year-old left-arm wrist spinner can be lethal in the United Arab Emirates, where the track at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to help spinners. In the shortest format, batters are often concerned with scoring quick runs, and with Muqeem being a rarity with his bowling style, he might pose a threat to India, making the match-up against Kuldeep Yadav well anticipated.

