Over the past decade or so, Virat Kohli has been a thorn in Pakistan's success against India, with the ace batter pulling the Indian national cricket team out of trouble on several key occasions; a duty in the past years that has been carried forward by Hardik Pandya. An IND vs PAK cricket match is the best occasion for any cricketer to make a name for themselves, with both countries obsessed with a positive result against arch-rivals. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in 2025 Edition.

Pandya's tryst with Pakistan began during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. And since then, the star all-rounder has taken a liking to the Pakistan national cricket team, standing as an immovable object between a loss and a win for Team India across global competition and formats. With India missing stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Virat Kohli in T20Is, the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK match will be another chance for Pandya to stamp his authority as an ever-dependable player in the high-voltage clash. Let us check Pandya's stats vs Pakistan ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 14.

Hardik Pandya in IND vs PAK Matches

Hardik Pandya vs Pak Matches Runs Average Wickets 50s Overall 15 308 34.22 23 1 ODIs 8 217 54.25 10 1 T20Is 7 91 18.20 13 0

Overall, the 31-year-old has played 15 matches across formats against Pakistan, amassing 308 runs and claiming 23 wickets, as the above-mentioned table showcases his division of runs and wickets in ODIs and T20Is, respectively. India's Matches in Asia Cup 2025: Check Schedule for Men in Blue in Continental Cricket Tournament.

In the IND vs PAK Asia Cup matches, Pandya has been a game-changer in ODIs and T20I editions. Pandya was instrumental in beating Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2022, scoring a match-winning 33 not out as India chased down 148 in the fourth-last ball of the match.

Asia Cup Stats in IND vs PAK Matches

Hardik Pandya vs Pak Matches Runs Average Wickets Asia Cup 3 120 40 8 ODIs 3 87 87 1 T20Is 3 33* 16.50 7

Pakistan, too, will be without its experienced players, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Pandya could exploit the lack of stability in Pakistan's batting lineup, while an underperforming bowling attack will be targeted by the Indian all-rounder, whose performance with bat and ball will be pivotal for India's success or failure in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).