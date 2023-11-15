India enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final set to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the semifinal. A memorable victory for India as they finally win a ICC knockout fixture since the loss against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Opting to bat first, India technically batted New Zealand out of the game riding on centuries from Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105). Chasing it, it became Mohammed Shami against New Zealand at one point of time with the Indian bowler scalping a seven-wicket haul (7/57). Kane Williamson (69) and Daryl Mitchell (134) is the only silver linings of the New Zealand batting keeping them in the contest till deep in the game. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' As India Play New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal At Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

India Qualify for Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

