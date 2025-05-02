Rashid Khan took a sensational catch to dismiss Travis Head during the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. This happened during the fifth over of the run-chase when Travis Head attempted to take the attack to Prasidh Krishna. The southpaw came up with a powerful shot on the leg-side but got a top-edge and Rashid Khan, who was at deep mid-wicket, ran hard, covered a lot of ground and held onto the catch. It was a very well-judged catch from the Gujarat Titans' star and it ended Travis Head's innings for just 20. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire’s Controversial Decision on Shubman Gill’s Run Out During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Rashid Khan's Catch Here:

An unbelievable catch! 🤯#RashidKhan pulls off a screamer to dismiss #TravisHead as #PrasidhKrishna continues to pile on the wickets for #GT this season! 🔥 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/RucOdyBo4H#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1… pic.twitter.com/Icavb3QGjM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 2, 2025

