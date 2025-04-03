The ex-ace bowler of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mohammed Siraj has been awarded the man of the match award for his spectacular bowling spell in the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Playing for his new team Gujarat Titans, Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets in his spell of four overs, after giving just 19 runs. The 31-year-old pacer had an impressive economy of 4.75 in the match. Siraj picked the wickets of top-order batters, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and mid-orders Liam Livingstone, who had scored a fifty (54 off 40). DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Registers Spell of 3/19 Against Ex-Team Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Mohammed Siraj Wins Man of the Match Award

𝐸𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 & 𝑜𝑛 𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑡 🎯 pic.twitter.com/AJeRGcesTv — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 2, 2025

