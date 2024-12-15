The Women's Premier League's third auction was hosted on December 15, 2024 at Bengaluru. However, with only 19 slots to fill across all the five teams, it was bound to be a very small auction. A total of 120 players went under the hammer on Sunday, including 91 Indian players and 29 overseas players. Notably, most players in this auction were uncapped, as the Indian players’ list featured 82 uncapped players, while the overseas players’ list features eight. This made a total of 90 uncapped players out of 120 overall. With four out of the five participant teams having made the playoffs at least once in the first two years, most teams had a settled core and were looking for additional options to add depth. WPL 2025 Auction Round-Up and Highlights: Simran Shaikh Most Expensive Player at INR 1.9 Crore, Deandra Dottin Returns to Gujarat Giants; Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Bengaluru.

19 players were sold in the auction with Simran Shaikh from India getting the highest bid of a whopping INR 1.9 Crore. Carribean star Deandra Dottin was also reunited with Gujarat Giants as she was purchased for INR 1.7 Crore. But except for her, most overseas players got little to no interest from the auction room and the most money went to the Indian uncapped cricketers. U-19 star G Kamalini and all-rounder Prema Rawat was also sold in big money bids to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Surprisingly, Sneh Rana went unsold. Fans eager to know the updated squad list of all teams will get the entire information here.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar.

UP Warriorz Squad

Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Alana King.

Gujarat Giants Squad

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad.

