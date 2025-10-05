Why was Muneeba Ali given run out in the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 witnessed one of its most-awaited matches in the form of the IND-W vs PAK-W match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5 and there was a bit of controversy in the early phase of the second innings when Pakistan's Muneeba Ali was adjudged run out. This incident happened on the last ball of the fourth over when Muneeba Ali was hit on her pads and the ball went to Deepti Sharma in the slip cordon. Muneeba Ali Run Out Video: Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy After Pakistan Opener Adjudged Out During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

And the India Women's National Cricket Team all-rounder unleashed a strong throw that hit the stumps at the striker's end. Now Muneeba Ali had already made her ground and the third umpire initially had ruled it as not out. But later on, the replay of the incident was seen once again and upon scrutiny, the third umpire found that Muneeba Ali's bat was in the air when the ball hit the stumps. The decision was changed to out and Muneeba Ali was displeased about it. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was also seen having a word with the fourth umpire. Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided As Muneeba Ali's Run Out Decision Creates Controversy During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Watch Muneeba Ali's Run Out Video:

@cricketaakash - The wicket is about to come, After that a wicket came in the next over. What a prediction sir, I really salute you. Kranti Gaud to Muneeba Ali, THATS OUT!! Run Out!!#INDWvPAKW #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 pic.twitter.com/YPvzAS0KL1 — Asia Voice 🎤 (@Asianewss) October 5, 2025

Why Muneeba Ali Was Given Out? Here's What the Law States

As mentioned before, Muneeba Ali had made her ground before the direct hit came through. But she was given out by the third umpire because her bat was in the air when the ball had hit the stumps. Law 30.1 of MCC Laws talks about a batter being out of his/her ground.

While law 30.1.1 states, "A batter shall be considered to be out of his/her ground unless some part of his/her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end," it is law 30.1.2 which needs to be focused on in this case. "However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of his/her ground if, in running or diving towards his/her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his/her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of his/her person or bat, or between the bat and person."

Now, had Muneeba Ali been running or diving at the end where the direct hit came through, she could have been not out even if she had had her bat in the air after having grounded some part of it or her body beyond the popping crease. Since Muneeba Ali was neither running nor diving and hence, she was adjudged out as her bat was in the air.

