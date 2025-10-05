Pakistan women's cricket team opener Muneeba Ali was adjudged out controversially by the third umpire during the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Kranti Gaud hit the pads of Muneeba Ali and appealed for a LBW. The Umpire denied but India opted out of the DRS. Amid this, Deepti Sharma threw the ball at the striker's end and Muneeba Ali, who was already inside the crease, had her bat in the air when the ball struck the stumps. India appealed and third umpire first adjudged it as not out and then on recheck, gave it out. Muneeba was clearly unhappy as she protested before leaving the field. Match Referee Commits Blunder During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Pakistan Win Toss Despite Wrong Call Against India.

Muneeba Ali Run Out Video

What just happened there? 😮👀 Appeal? Not out? But wait... Deepti Sharma's sharp instincts helped #TeamIndia get the first breakthrough! 💪🏻🇮🇳 Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/CdmEhf3jle#CWC25 👉 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/TVxuoGfYC4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2025

