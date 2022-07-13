The second ODI of the three-match series between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to take place on 13 July 2022 (Wednesday) at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for 2nd ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2022: Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam Shine In Bangladesh's Dominant Win Over West Indies.

As presumed, Bangladesh fought back well in the first ODI winning it by 6 wickets and 55 balls remaining on Sunday after losing the Test and T20 series to West Indies previously. Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's extraordinary bowling helped Bangladesh get rid of the Caribbean batters on just 149 for 9 in 41 over game. Shoriful Islam scalped 4 wickets in 8 overs and conceded 34 runs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3 wickets in 9 overs and gave away just 36 runs.

Except for Sharmarh Brooks who scored 33 runs, no other batter stayed on the crease for long from WI. Bangladesh in response closed the innings by chasing down the total in 31.5 overs while losing 4 wickets. Mohammad Mahmudullah who remained not out on 41 from 69 balls was the top run scorer from BAN.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI) could be the Wicket-keepers

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Romario Shepherd (WI), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI) are the all-rounders of the dream 11 prediction team

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shoriful Islam (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form our batting attack

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Romario Shepherd (WI), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI), Shoriful Islam (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) could be named as the captain of your WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Shoriful Islam (BAN) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

