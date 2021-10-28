West Indies and Bangladesh are all set to have a face-off with each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team prediction for the right combination of wicketkeepers, batsmen, bowlers, and all-rounders which will help you build your Dream11 team. But before that, let’s have a quick look at the preview of the match. So both teams are in an urgent need to win this fixture to keep their hopes alive for the semi-final match. WI vs BAN Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021.

Team Bangladesh has so far played a couple of games in the T20 World Cup 2021. Team Bangladesh faced Sri Lanka in the first game and then England. The team has lost both games. Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets and seven balls to spare and England won comprehensively by eight wickets against Bangladesh by 8 wickets. On the other hand, West Indies could not live up to the reputation of being dangerous. They lost to Afghanistan by 56 runs and then got skittled out on a paltry total of 55 runs. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 team for WI vs BAN.

WI vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) can be named as the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 WI vs BAN Fantasy Team.

WI vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Evin Lewis (WI), Mahmudullah (BAN), Naim Sheikh (BAN) can be picked as the batsmen.

WI vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Kieron Pollard (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Mahedi Hasan (BAN) can be picked as the all-rounders on this side.

WI vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Akeal Hosein (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Ravi Rampaul (WI) can be named as the bowlers of the side.

WI vs BAN Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Evin Lewis (WI), Mahmudullah (BAN), Naim Sheikh (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Kieron Pollard (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Akeal Hosein (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Ravi Rampaul (WI)

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) can be picked as captain of your WI vs BAN Dream11 team while Evin Lewis (WI) can be named as the vice-captain.

