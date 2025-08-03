WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: The West Indies national cricket team are set to face the Pakistan national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The WI vs PAK 3rd T20I is set to be hosted at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, in Florida, on August 4. The West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025 will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the WI vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The three-match T20I series between the West Indies and Pakistan is levelled 1-1. The Men in Green secured a 14-run victory after an all-round performance by Saim Ayub. The star cricketer was named Player of the Match for his superb outing. In the second T20I, the Men in Maroon registered a thrilling two-wicket win. Holder had a brilliant outing with the ball, claiming four wickets, and chipped in crucial runs with the bat. For his all-round performance, Holder was named Player of the Match. Broadcasters in Pakistan Pull Out of WI vs PAK 2025 Series Live Telecast Due to Drop in TV Ad Revenue.

WI vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI), Jewel Andrew (WI)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Hasan Nawaz (PAK)

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Romario Shepherd (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Romario Shepherd (WI)

Bowlers: Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

WI vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi (c), Shai Hope (vc)

WI vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Shai Hope (WI), Jewel Andrew (WI), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Romario Shepherd (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Romario Shepherd (WI), Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

