West Indies (WI) will lock the horns with Scotland (SCO) in the third group stage match in round 1 of T20I World Cup 2022 on 17 October at Blundstone Arena ground in Bellerive, Australia. The match will commence at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction WI vs SCO T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated

West Indies who have won the title of T20I World Cup twice, most by any team thus far, ironically will have to first navigate through round 1 in order to qualify for the super 12 stage. The team will be missing big names like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo who were part of the previous edition and later retired from international cricket. Another big blow to the Caribbean side was in the form of power hitter Shimron Hetmyer who was dropped from the squad over missing both his original and re-scheduled flight to Australia. Meanwhile, Scotland this year had very less exposure to the shortest format as they played only two T20Is. The team is grouped among more capable teams than them like West Indies, Ireland, and Zimbabwe which makes their qualification to the next round quite difficult.

WI vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Nicholas Pooran (WI), Matthew Cross (SCO) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

WI vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Brandon King (WI), George Munsey (SCO), Richie Berrington (SCO), Rovman Powell (WI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

WI vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Jason Holder (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI) could be our all-rounders

WI vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Obed McCoy (WI), Odean Smith (WI), Mark Watt (SCO) could form the bowling attack

Kyle Mayers (WI) could be named as the captain of your WI vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Obed McCoy (WI) could be selected as the vice-captain.

