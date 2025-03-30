Will KL Rahul play today in the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match? Fans might have this question on their minds as the Axar Patel-led side gears up to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 10th match of IPL 2025. The star wicketkeeper-batter had missed Delhi Capitals' opening match against Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24 due to the birth of his first child. He and his wife announced the good news on social media with an adorable post on the same day. Fans will be keen on watching KL Rahul in action for his new franchise. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch DC vs SRH Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Both teams head into this contest on the back of contrasting results. Delhi Capitals achieved a magnificent start to their IPL 2025 campaign when they beat Lucknow Super Giants by just one wicket, courtesy of an Ashutosh Sharma special and at the moment, the side is brimming with confidence at the moment. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand will look to put behind a devastating loss at home at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. Pat Cummins and his men were totally outplayed by Lucknow Super Giants and will aim at bouncing back. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Titans Move to Third Place, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Top Spot.

Will KL Rahul Play in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match?

The star wicketkeeper-batter, as mentioned before, had missed the DC vs LSG clash due to the birth of his first child, a daughter. KL Rahul had attracted interest from several franchises at the IPL 2025 auction before the 32-year-old was signed by Delhi Capitals for a massive sum of Rs 14 crore. KL Rahul, needless to say, brings with him a lot of experience not just with his batting and wicketkeeping skills but also in captaincy, having led teams like Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the past. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After missing the first match, KL Rahul has joined Delhi Capitals, as was announced by the franchise a day ago. The right-hander also participated in training with his side and looks set to feature in Delhi Capitals' playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KL Rahul, who was part of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning campaign, will look to prove a point in IPL 2025 as he turns for his new franchise-Delhi Capitals. Last year, he scored 520 runs for Lucknow Super Giants in 14 matches, with a strike rate of 136.12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).