Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Delhi Capitals will be facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first of a double header in the Indian Premier League Super Sunday. Delhi won their opening game of their campaign against Lucknow in sublime manner. They looked destined for a loss when some late hitting by their lower order batters turned the tide in their favour. Opponents Hyderabad have won one and lost one so far and while the team has some great hitters in their ranks, they are liable to slips ups and it is the other players in the unit that will need to chip in. Another defeat could set them back early on in the race for playoffs. DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Delhi Capitals Look To Sign Off From Vizag on High Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ishan Kishan scored a first ball duck against Lucknow after a brilliant century versus Rajasthan. The talented batsman will hope to get back to scoring big as he is critical part of their unit. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the top order remains their best bet to score big in the powerplays. In term of bowling, Mohammed Shami has been ineffective so far and is a cause of concern for the team.

K L Rahul is all set to return to the Delhi Capitals after the missing the last match due to personal reasons. Ashutosh Sharma played a brilliant knock of 66 in the last game to help the team win the tie. Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk opening the innings will need to chip in with more runs. Mitchell Starc remains the key player with the bowl for the team.

When is DC vs SRH IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals will lock horns against one-time IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 30. The high-voltage clash will be hosted at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Vipraj Nigam Believes KL Rahul’s Return Strengthens Team Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. Viewers in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channels. For the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 game online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. It will be a close game of cricket with the team chasing securing a win here.

