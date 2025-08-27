Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 27, 2025. Ashwin played the last IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings, the team with whom he started playing IPL. He also played for Kings XI Punjab (Currently Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the middle. He scalped his last wicket in IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals when he foxed young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi in a false shot. Ashwin tossed up the ball on stumps. It gripped and Vaibhav miscued the slog sweep. The catch went gently to the point fielder who grabbed it. That was the last and 187th wicket of Ashwin in IPL. Ravi Ashwin Retires From IPL: Indian Premier League Franchises Pay Tribute to Indian Legend.

Ravi Ashwin Last IPL Wicket

Last IPL wicket of Ashwin Vaibhav Suryavanshi https://t.co/MhOE1h8DQR pic.twitter.com/8EFR6l3jlK — Cric Gold Alt (@Cricsgoldy1) August 27, 2025

