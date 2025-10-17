At the moment, there's only one million-dollar question going around Indian cricketing circles, for the men's team--will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play the 2027 World Cup? And who better than Ajit Agarkar, the Team India chief selector, to answer that question. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, earlier this year, had announced their retirement from Test cricket, which left them as active cricketers in just one format-ODIs and the duo are set to make a much-awaited comeback to international cricket when the India National Cricket Team takes on the Australia National Cricket Team in a three-match ODI series that starts on October 19 in Perth. IND vs AUS 2025: Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Gearing Up Against Australia for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Audition or Farewell Tour?

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Ajit Agarkar responded to the hosts' question on whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be part of Team India in the 2027 World Cup. He said, "They are part of the squad at the moment for Australia. They have been incredible players for a long period of time and it is probably not the forum to keep harping on individuals because you want to focus on the team, what the team wants to achieve. And in two years' time, we don't know what the situation is going to be. So why just them two?" Upon being asked if every ODI series from now and 2027 would be used to judge Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar had a straightforward response. Indian Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Explains Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain.

"That would be a bit silly, isn't it? When a guy averages over 50, and the other is close to it. You are not going to put them on trial for every game, but 2027 is a long way ahead. Both play one format. They are playing after what… 7 months. They haven't had a lot of cricket. Once they start playing, then you assess. They are not on trial. They have achieved all they had to in terms of winning trophies, but also runs. So, it is not that if both of them don't get runs this series, that will be the reason they won't be there or if they get three hundreds, that is the reason they play the 2027 World Cup," he stated.

