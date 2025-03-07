Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): An explosive knock from Harleen Deol outshined the half-century by Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning as Gujarat Giants secured a five-wicket win over DC in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash at Lucknow on Friday, making their claim for direct qualification to the final stronger.

With this win, GG is at the second spot in the table with four wins and three losses, giving them eight points with a game left. DC finishes their campaign at the top with five wins and three losses, giving them 10 points. However, GG has a chance to topple them after their final game and take the direct final spot.

Gujarat won the toss and opted to field first. However, DC made them pay with a quickfire 83-run stand between skipper Lanning and Shafali Varma (40 in 27 balls, with three fours and three sixes) in just nine overs. After Shafali was removed by Meghna Singh (3/35), Jess Jonassen (9) and Lanning took DC past the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs.

While Meghna and Deandra Dottin (2/37) took wickets at regular intervals for Gujarat, Lanning kept hitting, reaching her fifty in 35 balls, with eight fours and a six. She fell to Dottin on the second-last ball of the innings for 92 in 40 balls, with 15 fours and a six. DC finished at 177/5 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, Dayalan Hemalatha (1) was undone quickly by Shikha Pandey (2/31). An 85-run stand for the second wicket between Beth Mooney (44 in 35 balls, with six fours) and Harleen brought back GG in the game while quickfire cameos from skipper Ashleigh Gardner (22 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Deandra Dottin (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) powered GG to 100-run mark in 12.5 overs and 150-run mark in 17.5 overs.

Even after Jonnassen (2/38) fought for her side, Harleen kept hitting after reaching her fifty in 38 balls, finishing at 70* in 49 balls, with nine fours and a six to seal a win with five wickets and three balls in hand. (ANI)

