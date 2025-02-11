Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to play the campaign opener in the Women's Premier League Season 3 against Gujarat Giants. Led by the star batter Smriti Mandhana, the side made headlines when they helped their franchise win their first-ever trophy in the Indian domestic circuit. The side kept their core intact ahead of WPL 2025, besides securing the following prospects in the auction: Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar. RCB-W have one of the most promising sides in the league, and they look like a serious contender for the title yet again. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Shares Snapshot of Their Players’ Training Session Ahead of WPL 2025 (See Pics)

The Bengaluru-based side has a fairly balanced squad, guided by head coach Luke Williams. The side has also taken a bold and unique approach. The rooster is filled with T20 specialist all-rounders, and only six players in the lot are solely batters or bowlers. RCB-W suffered some jolts when Sophie Devine and Kate Cross pulled their names out, but they are covered now with Heather Graham and Kim Garth. ‘Let’s Do It Again…’ Ellyse Perry Joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Camp Ahead of WPL 2025 Opener (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule for WPL 2025

Date Time (IST) Opponent Team Venue February 14, 2025 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 17, 2025 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 21, 2025 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 24, 2025 7:30 PM UP Warriorz M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 27 , 2025 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 1, 2025 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 8, 2025 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow March 11, 2025 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad for WPL 2025

Smriti Mandhana (c), S. Meghana, Dani Wyatt, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Charlie Dean, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Joshitha VJ, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Jagravi Pawar, Ekta Bisht

