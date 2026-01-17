The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 reaches a fever pitch tonight as the Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 11. Hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, this encounter is a high-stakes battle between a rejuvenated Delhi side and a dominant, undefeated RCB. While Smriti Mandhana’s Bengaluru unit aims to maintain their perfect record at the top of the table, Jemimah Rodrigues’ Capitals are looking to secure back-to-back wins to solidify their position in the top three before the tournament moves to Vadodara. Harleen Deol From 'Retired Out' to Match-Winning Heroics: Watch WPL 2026 Videos.

The Dr DY Patil Stadium has favoured chasing teams this season, with the dew factor often making it difficult for spinners to grip the ball in the second innings. However, RCB’s ability to defend 182 in their previous match suggests they have the tactical depth to buck the trend.

Delhi will rely on their aggressive opening pair of Lee and Shafali Verma to disrupt RCB's rhythm early. If the Capitals can neutralise the threat of de Klerk and Patil in the middle overs, they have a genuine chance of handing the league leaders their first defeat of the campaign.

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 Match Details

Category Details Tournament Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Match Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Date 17 January 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar TV Telecast (India) Star Sports Network

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Women's Premier League 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match on Star Sports TV channels. WPL 2026: Anushka Sharma, Gujarat Giants All-rounder, Ruled Out Due to Minor Injury

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the team to beat this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with three wins from three matches. Nadine de Klerk has been their standout performer, replicating her international success with both bat and ball. Captain Smriti Mandhana and the explosive Grace Harris have also been in formidable form, making their top order arguably the most dangerous in the league.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, found their footing in their last outing with a convincing seven-wicket victory over the UP Warriorz. South African star Laura Wolvaardt was the architect of that win with a composed half-century. However, Delhi will be wary of their bowling consistency; they will rely heavily on the experienced Marizanne Kapp and young sensation Nandini Sharma, who recently made headlines with a hat-trick, to dismantle RCB's deep batting line-up.

