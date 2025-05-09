Mumbai, May 9: Just a month after Yashasvi Jaiswal made a surprising switch from Mumbai to Goa for the 2025/26 domestic season, the left-handed opener has mailed to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his intention to continue with the 42-time Ranji Trophy winning team. Jaiswal had been granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the MCA in April, when he wrote to them about his intention to join Goa for the upcoming domestic season. But on Friday, it came to light that Jaiswal has sought a u-turn on his previous decision. Yashasvi Jaiswal Wants To Continue Playing for Mumbai, Writes to MCA Seeking Approval.

“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed. So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season. I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association,” wrote Jaiswal in an email to MCA.

As of now, MCA is taking its time to decide on Jaiswal’s request. “Yes, he’s mailed one letter stating He wants to continue with Mumbai team for next season. His letter to be discussed in next Apex council meeting scheduled within 15 days,” said Abhay Hadap to IANS on Friday.

Since his senior Mumbai debut in 2019, apart from playing in U16, U19 and U23 age-group games, Jaiswal played 36 first-class matches, amassing 3712 runs at an astonishing average of 60.85. In 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season, Jaiswal made three successive hundreds in Mumbai's march to the final. 'Kicked Ajinkya Rahane's kitbag in frustration', Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sour Relation With Mumbai Veteran Reason Behind Goa Move: Report.

He also made 1526 runs across 33 List A games at an average of 52.62, including a double hundred. Jaiswal, 23, made 473 runs in 12 games for Rajasthan Royals (RR), while averaging 43 and having a strike-rate of 154.57, including five half-centuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).