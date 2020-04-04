Yuvraj Singh Applauds Policemen for Sharing Food With Needy During COVID-19 Lockdown

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 4: With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, things have gone bad for the poor and getting food is a fight they are fighting apart from trying to stay safe in these tough times. And former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to post a video where policemen are seen sharing their food with those in need and applauded the effort.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the video and wrote: "It's heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these police men. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind." Yuvraj Singh Lashes Out at Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni: ‘Kohli, Mahi Didn’t Support Me Like Sourav Ganguly Did,’ Says Former Indian All-Rounder.

Yuvraj Singh's Tweet

It’s heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these police men. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind pic.twitter.com/etjBv459Xb — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 4, 2020

Earlier, India tennis star Sania Mirza made her displeasure known as there has been a rise in the number of ï¿½cooking' posts that celebrities are putting out on social media as they stay indoors to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Sania feels posting such pictures in these times is unwanted.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Aren't we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he urged them to keep spreading awareness as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.