April 2, 2021, marks the 10th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph and fans are reliving the historic day with messages on social media. On the occasion, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and other members of the World Cup-winning also recalled India’s win. Led by MS Dhoni, Team India were dominant in the 2011 World Cup and eventually became the first team to lift the glorious trophy on home soil. It was indeed a combined team effort and several players contributed to take India to the summit. While Sachin Tendulkar was the second leading run-scorer of the tournament, Zaheer Khan finished as the joint highest wicket-taker. MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh Hailed on Twitter as India’s 2011 World Cup Triumph Completes 10 Years.

The biggest contribution, however, came from Yuvraj who was suffering from cancer during the mega tournament. Despite his major health issues, the all-rounder unleashed his A-game in the tournament and even earned the Man of the Tournament award. On the day of final, Gautam Gambhir’s fighting 97 was followed by skipper MS Dhoni’s 91 as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift the cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Indian players relived their glory.

Virender Sehwag Relives The Day!!

April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhicAPqDL2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2021

Yuvraj Singh Gets Nostalgic!!

April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kCR7pTL6Bx — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2021

Suresh Raina's Message!!

#10years of winning the World Cup, fulfilling the dream of every Indian around the world. It’s such a nostalgic feeling where I can relive each moment of lifting the trophy & making our country proud. It will be cherished forever. #Worldcup2011 #IndianCricketTeam @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IFOttlXbUr — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2021

Harbhajan Singh Relives The Day!!

Time Flies For Zaheer Khan!!

So !! It’s been 10years .... Time flies, memories remain ... What a day it was!!! #Worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/J1urcLAMho — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 2, 2021

Majority of the players from India’s World Cup-winning squad have retired from international cricket while Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh and Indian skipper Virat Kohli are the only active players. Another World Cup, although T20, is set to take place later this year and that too in India. Hence, the Men in Blue would like to replicate their heroics from a decade ago.

