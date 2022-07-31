Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the second T20 of the three-match series on July 2022, 31 (Sunday) at Harare sports club in Harare. The match is scheduled to start at 04:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh (ZIM vs BAN) second T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs WI Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For India vs West Indies 2nd T20I at Warner Park.

Zimbabwe kick-started the series in style as hosts won by 17 runs on Saturday. Zimbabwe batting first put up a mammoth total of 205 runs in 20 overs for Bangladesh to chase. Wesley Madhevere's 67 off 46, who unluckily got retired hurt later and Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 65 off just 26 balls complemented by the cameos of Sean Williams (33 off 19) and Craig Ervine (22 off 18) pushed Zimbabwe to a decent total. Later as Bangladesh started chasing , their approach seemed upright while the top order like Litton Das (32), Anamul Haque (26) and N. Shanto (37) contributed well off. Captain Nurul Hasan also proved to be handy as he remained unbeaten on 42 however he lacked an impactful support from the other side as BAN were restricted by impeccable bowling effort of ZIM bowlers on 188 runs in 20 overs.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers -Nurul Hasan (BAN), Litton Das (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Milton Shumba (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Anamul Haque (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be our all-rounders.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Luke Jongwe (ZIM) could form the bowling attack.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nurul Hasan (BAN), Litton Das (BAN), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Milton Shumba (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Anamul Haque (BAN),Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM),Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Luke Jongwe (ZIM).

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Wesley Madhevere (ZIM) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

