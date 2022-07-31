West Indies (WI) is all set to take on India (IND) in the second T20 of the five-match series on August 01, 2022 (Monday) at Warner Park Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 PM IST.Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for India vs West Indies third and final T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Deepak Chahar Returns As Shikhar Dhawan Set To Captain Team.

In the opening match of the T20 series, India outshined West Indies winning by a huge margin of 68 runs. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (64) and Dinesh Karthik (41*) starred with the bat to put up a defendable total of 190 runs on the board. Hosts looked zoned out as no batter could stay longer on the crease except for Sharmarh Brooks who scored 20 runs, highest from WI. Indian bowlers bowled strictly to restrict the hosts on just 122 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi each scalped two wickets.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Nicholas Pooran (WI), Dinesh Karthik (IND) can be taken as Wicket-keepers.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Rohit Sharma (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jason Holder (WI) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Dinesh Karthik (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Rohit Sharma (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jason Holder (WI),Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Rohit Sharma (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

