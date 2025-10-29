Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The one-off Test was won easily by the hosting nation Zimbabwe, by an innings and 73 runs. Now, it is time for the three-match ZIM vs AFG T20I series. Zimbabwe have played in a lot of T20Is since September, 11 matches to be exact, which includes bilaterals against Sri Lanka and Namibia, and ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Registers Best Figures By an Afghanistan Bowler on Test Debut, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025.

Afghanistan have played some T20I cricket too, having competed in the Asia Cup 2025 and a three-match series against Bangladesh since September. All three matches of the ZIM vs AFG T20I series are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The matches are organized to be held on October 29, October 31, and November 2.

ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Afghanistan national cricket team in the ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 on Wednesday, October 29. The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the ZIM vs AFG 2025 T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 online viewing options. Afghanistan Cricketers and ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf Offer Prayers for Victims of Paktika Tragedy.

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the ZIM vs AFG 2025 T20I series, with FanCode being the digital rights holder. Users can find the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require either a match pass or a tour pass. Afghanistan have better players, and a well-balanced team, so they are expected to edge past hosts Zimbabwe.

