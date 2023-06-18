Hosts Zimbabwe take on Nepal in the opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 Qualifier. Both Zimbabwe and Nepal are part of Group A with West Indies, Netherlands and The United States of America (USA) as other teams. Zimbabwe vs Nepal will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and has a start time of 12:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking for Zimbabwe vs Nepal ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. Nepal Cricket Team Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Get Fixtures, Match List and Time Table in IST.

All the matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier carry ODI status. Interestingly, this will be the first ever ODI meeting between Zimbabwe and Nepal. Out of five, top three teams will advance to Super Six and will carry forward the results of other teams of their group in the next round as well. Thus, teams will be looking to collect as many points as possible.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, Zimbabwe vs Nepal Group A match of CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the ZIM vs NEP live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the ZIM vs NEP ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both the platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).