Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 4 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ZIM vs SL on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (Photo Credits: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Zimbabwe will hope to make most of its first-innings lead and set Sri Lanka a huge target to chase when play commences on Day 4 of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe, helped by Sikandar Raza’s seven-wicket haul, took a 113-run lead in the first innings and will be eager to increase the lead as they aim to level the two-match series, having gone down by 10 wickets in the first Test. At stumps on Day 2, Zimbabwe were placed on 62/1 with the cushion of 175-runs lead and two days of play in hand. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming for Day 4 of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match, please scroll down for all information. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Raza completed career-best figures of 7/113 as Zimbabwe bundled Sri Lanka for 293 runs in the first innings. Angelo Mathews was the only batsmen from the visitors to record a half-century or more with Dimuth Karunaratne (44), Oshada Fernando (44), Dhananjaya de Silva (42) and Vishwa Fernando (38) getting good starts but failing to convert them into big scores. Raza was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe while Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano, and Victor Nyauchi chipped in with a wicket each to help Zimbabwe take the lead after the end of the first essay. Prince Masvaure (26) and Regis Chakabva (14) were at the crease when stumps was called on Day 3 of the 2nd Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Test match with Zimbabwe leading by 175 runs. Kevin Kasuza Hit on Head, Taken Off the Field During Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match in Harare.

When to Watch of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019, Day 4: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Day 4 of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will commence on January 30, 2020 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 local time. The Test match is played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019 2019, Day 4: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for Day 4 of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match in India as there are no official broadcasters available for Sri Lanka Tour of Zimbabwe in India. Fans can, however, follow updates from the game on YouTube.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019, Day 4 Match online

Since there are no official broadcasters available for Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, there will also be no live streaming possible for Day 4 of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match on any mainstream media platforms. Fans can, however, follow the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match Day 4 on FanCode app as well as on its official website. Meanwhile, viewers can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details for Day 4 of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match.

Earlier, Sean Williams’ second Test hundred and fifties from Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe post over 400 runs on board in the first innings and with Sri Lanka folding for just 293, the hosts got a huger lead. Sri Lanka, however, lead the two-match Test series 1-0.