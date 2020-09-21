Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik will celebrate her 29th birthday today (September 21, 2020). Dipika is one of the most decorated squad players from the country and has won medals at several Asian and Commonwealth games. She was also the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the PSA Women's Rankings. So as the squash star turns a year older, we take a look at some of her major achievements.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Dipika Pallikal comes from a sporting family as he mother Susan Itticheria is a former Test and One-Day International cricketer who represented India. Dipika turned professional in 2006 and since then has been one of the most prominent players in the sport and has the best career ranking of 10, which she achieved twice in her career, first in December 2012 and then in February 2014. Dipika Pallikal Karthik has won a total of 11 titles in her illustrious career.

Major Achievements of Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Dipika Pallikal Karthik turned professional in 2006 and won her first major title in 2011 by winning the Orange County Open in Irvine, California

In 2012, she became the first Indian to reach the final of the Tournament of Champions squash meet in New York

Dipika Pallikal Karthik won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

She also won two silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, one in doubles event and the other in the mixed doubles event

Dipika Pallikal Karthik has won four medals at the Asian Games (1 silver, 3 bronze)

She was conferred with Arjuna Award in 2012, becoming first Female Squash player to receive the honour

Dipika Pallikal Karthik was conferred with Padma Shri in 2014

