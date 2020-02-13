AC Milan Declares 22-Member Squad for their Coppa Italia 2019-20 Game Against Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Remain Tight-Lipped About their Probable Line-Up

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

AC Milan and Juventus are all set to take on each other in the Coppa Italia 2019-20 at San Siro for the semi-finals of the tournament. Now, ahead of the game, AC Milan has declared their 22 member squad for the epic battle. All eyes will be on the new member of AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimović who has been taking a jibe at CR7 at every given opportunity. On the other hand, Juventus has relatively been tight-lipped about their squad and has not even posted a picture of their practice session. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Fans Share Their Excitement on Social Media Ahead of AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020 Semi-Final (Read Tweets).

The only thing Maurizio Sarri had said ahead of the game while speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo was that he is feeling good and the Bianconeri will evaluate him game-by-game. CR7 has been red hot form since the start of 2020 as he had scored 15 goals from 10 matches. He would be surely looking forward to keeping up his goal-scoring spree. The official account of AC Milan shared their line up on social media. Check it out below:

🏆 #CoppaItalia Semis ⚽ Here’s the squad list for our first leg clash#MilanJuve: i convocati rossoneri#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/JFoSq4ngbT — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 13, 2020

Talking about the overall head-to-head record of the two teams, Juventus has won nine games against Milan. This is not the first time that CR7 and Ibra will lock horns with each other. The last time the two met each other was in 2015 when Ibra was with Paris Saint Germain and CR7 represented Real Madrid. It was Ronaldo’s side who walked away with a 1-0 win. For now, fan surely can’t wait for the epic battle to begin soon. The match will start at 01.15 AM IST.