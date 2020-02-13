Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Fans Share Their Excitement on Social Media Ahead of AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020 Semi-Final (Read Tweets)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will take on each other in Coppa Italia 2020 semi-finals at the backyard of AC Milan. Ever since Ibra has come back to Serie A, the fans are quite eager to watch them play against each other and in just a few hours we shall have the two teams taking on each other. As the two stalwarts take on each other, the netizens are expressing their excitement by pouring tweets. The match will begin at 1.15 am IST. While the home team has already declared their side the game, Juventus has been relatively quiet and is not speaking about any of their members. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Here’s How Former LA Galaxy Player is Preparing for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Clash Against Juventus (See Pics).

As the two teams take on each other, all eyes will be on Zlatan and Ronaldo. The Juventus star will be looking forward to extending his goal-scoring rate. Zlatan too would be wanting to give his best. Not very long ago, Zlatan took a dig at the Juventus star and teased him with Lionel Messi’s name. The mouth-watering clash will be a perfect entertainer for the fans. Check out a few tweets below:

Zlatan vs Ronaldo

Zlatan vs Ronaldo 🔥 this would be fun!! pic.twitter.com/yBk20IGhgY — Rishquez (@0Rishquez) January 28, 2020

Old commercial

One of the greatest commercials of all time. Ronaldo vs. Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/pA1gxX6KCh — Classic Football (@ClassicFootbaIl) July 24, 2019

Another one

Ibrahimovic: “Ronaldo best I have faced in my career.” (After Portugal vs Sweden). “How does Ronaldo’s kick (Goal vs Juventus) compares to yours?” Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “The best ever (goal).” pic.twitter.com/lTvLiIWvoI — TC. (@TotalCristiano) July 5, 2019

Perfect time

It's zlatan vs Ronaldo in the semi final🤯... Perfect time for Ronaldo to shut zlatan's mouth — Hanzla Gondal (@hanzla_gondal) January 30, 2020

Can’t wait

Zlatan vs Ronaldo today I can't wait 💃💃💃💃 — Star Girl 💫💫 (@Abimberry) February 13, 2020

Just when Zlatan came back into Serie A, he was asked about the best player in the league. Ibra in his typical style replied, "When did Lionel Messi come to Italy." Prior to that, he had said that he knows only one Ronaldo who hails from Brazil. With this kind of banter, surely the fans can't wait to watch the game.