Philippe Coutinho who debuted for Aston Villa scripted a solid comeback for the team by scoring a goal at the 81st minute of the game. Jacob Ramsey scored a goal at the 77th minute of the match during their match against Manchester United. Prior to this, Bruno Fernandes scored a brace and the Red Devils bottled up their lead. The match ended with a 2-2 draw.

Video:

Manchester United:

The points are shared at Villa Park.#MUFC | #AVLMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2022

