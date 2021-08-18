Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard is reportedly close to rejoining Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window. He had been on loan at Arsenal for the second half of the 2020-21 season and had done well with some key performances for the Gunners. It has been reported that the midfielder, who had been on loan from Real Madrid, is likely to be released by the Spanish club on a permanent basis and Odegaard has preferred Arsenal to be his next club. A deal of around £30 million ($41m) is said to be agreed between both clubs for a move for the 22-year to the Emirates, according to Goal. His inclusion could also mean a potential end of Arsenal's search for a creative midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window. Brentford 2-0 Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 Result: Gunners Lose Season Opener

Reports of Odegaard's Real Madrid exit gather more heat when he was left out the side's squad in their 4-1 win over Deportivo Alaves in their first match of this year's La Liga. Odegaard was bought by Real Madrid in 2015 and was sent out on several loan spells, notably at Dutch clubs Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad.

With Zinedine Zidane's exit from Real Madrid, it was widely reported that Odegaard would have a future at the La Liga side under Carlo Ancelotti. But this time, it seems that the midfielder is on his way to a permanent exit from Santiago Bernabeu. If the transfer happens as has been reported, he has also been tipped to feature against Chelsea in Arsenal's next Premier League match. Mikel Arteta's side lost their first match of the Premier League to Brentford and are desperate to turn things around.

