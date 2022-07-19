Arsenal have reportedly expressed interest in signing Youri Tielemans in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Gunners have been in the lookout for a central midfielder and Tielemans has been long linked with a move to the Emirates. However, it now seems that Arsenal are likely to end up securing the services of the Belgian with Leicester City reportedly willing to cash in on the player. According to popular football journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are going all out to sign the player this summer but the situation can be slightly complicated. He says that the Gunners are to sell one of their midfielders to make room for someone like Tielemans. "One question I’m asked most, by Arsenal fans, in particular, is what is the latest with Youri Tielemans. He has 12 months left on his Leicester contract and they would be open to selling if they get a suitable offer." Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Set to Sign Oleksandr Zinchenko After Agreeing Deal With Manchester City

“We’ve reported that Arsenal have a firm interest in him. The decision-makers at the club are all-in on him but it’s more complicated than that because when you speak to people around this situation they make it clear that there may need to be a departure first for Tielemans to come in, be that Granit Xhaka or someone else in that area of the field to free up the space and the finance," Ornstein said in The Athletic Football Podcast, as quoted by HITC Sport.

If these reports are to be believed, then Arsenal are most likely to sell Lucas Torreira, who has returned from his loan spell at Fiorentina. The Gunners have already had quite a busy summer so far as they have ended up signing Marquinhos, Fabie Vieira, Matt Turner and Gabriel Jesus. They are also closing in on signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

