Arsenal are now on a spending spree as they are going to register their third summer signing, second from Manchester City after agreeing a deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian has signed a 4-year contract with the Gunners. The deal would cost Mikel Arteta's side around $36 million after they agreed with the asking price of City. The player is due to go through medical tests and another legal procedures to put on Arsenal shirt in the field.

Check the Tweet:

Arsenal are already preparing official contracts and then schedule medical tests for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Deal in place for £30m fee with Man City - player accepted as he's happy to work again with Arteta. 🇺🇦🤝 #AFC Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/4ySogcGKgG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

