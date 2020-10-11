Inter Milan defender Ashely Young has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating, the Italian club confirmed on Sunday. Young, who joined Inter from Manchester United last January, underwent tests for coronavirus on Saturday along with the other players and his results returned positive. Ashley Young tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out yesterday (Saturday) at Appiano Gentile," the club said in a statement. "The English player is already in quarantine at home. Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020–21: Match Called-Off As Visitors Fail to Show-Up Due to Quarantine; Hosts Set to Be Awarded 3–0 Win.

Young is the sixth Inter player to test positive after midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini Milan Skriniar, goalkeeper Ionut Radu and Alessandro Bastoni. Young is therefore set to miss Inter’s next Serie A clash against derby rivals AC Milan on October 17 (Saturday).

Young, 35, has played all of Inter Milan’s three Serie A games so far this season and even assisted in the 5-2 win over Benevento last month. He has become a vital cog in Antonio Conte’s side since joining the Italian club from Manchester United in the winter transfer window. He has helped Inter climb to third in the points table after three games. Inter have won two and drew 1-1 against Lazio in their last game before the international break.

Inter and Young will hope to win a title this time after facing defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla last season. Since joining from United in January, Young has played most games for Inter. He played all 18 league matches post to COVID-19 halt and also started all the Europa League encounters, including the 3-2 final loss to Sevilla.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).