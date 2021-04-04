Two of the biggest rivals in Spain, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, face each other in the final of Copa del Rey 2019-20. The latest edition of the Basque Derby will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on April 03, 2021 (late Saturday Night). Both sides will be aiming to win a major honour and the bragging rights. Meanwhile, fans searching for Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2019-20 final live streaming can scroll down below for more details.

One of the most important fixtures in Spanish football and will be played on one of the biggest stages. This is the finals of last season’s domestic cup competition in Spain after it was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both teams come into this game in decent form and will be aiming to lift the trophy in the end.

When is Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Final Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad match in Copa del Rey final will be played Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on April 04, 2021 (Sunday). The Basque Derby is set to begin at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, the second leg of the Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey final clash will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Final Football Match?

Fans can catch the live-action of the Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2020-21 final clash on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the final and fans can log onto the FanCode app or website and watch the game. You need to pay a nominal fee to get the match-pass to get the live streaming of the Copa del Rey final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).