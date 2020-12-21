ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on December 21, 2020 (Monday). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams and both sides will be aiming for a win to catch up with Mumbai City at the top of the table. So ahead of this fixture we take a look at some key players you should pick in your ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Team. ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC are the only unbeaten team in the league so far and after a sluggish start to the season have found their feet. Carles Cuadrat’s men after drawing their first two games, have won three of their previous four fixtures and will be looking to build on that. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan got back to winning ways after two winless games and all three points in this fixture will take them joint top in the standings. ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Roy Krishna

The Fiji international has been in sensational form this season and should be picked in your Dream11 Team. Krishna has scored five goals in his six games this season, most of them being match-winners. So Mohun Bagan will once again rely heavily on their main-man to get the goals.

Sunil Chhetri

After a poor start, Sunil Chhetri has found his scoring boots this season. The Indian skipper has scored three goals this season and all of them have resulted in victories for Bengaluru. So Chhetri must be picked in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Arindam Bhattacharja

ATK Mohun Bagan have one of the best defence in the league and much of it is down to their keeper. Arindam Bhattacharja has conceded just three goals in six games and has pulled off 15 saves in that time. The Indian keeper also has a save percentage of 83 per cent, which is one of the highest in the league.

Juanan

The Spanish defender has been in sensational form this season and is a must-have in your Dream11 Team. Along with leading Bengaluru’s backline, Juanan has also scored two goals, which is the highest among any defenders this season.

