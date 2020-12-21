ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to match table-toppers Mumbai City FC’s tally of 16 points when it meets another unstoppable force in Bengaluru FC. The game between these two quality sides is generating a lot of buzz amongst the fans with some of the finest footballers in the competition on display. Antonio Habas and Carles Cuadrat are not known for sitting back and absorbing the pressure. Their defences have been on top so far but this game is a real test for them. Bengaluru have not tasted defeat yet and a win for them could see them leapfrog over their rivals ATK, into the second spot. ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

David Williams made his return to the ATK starting eleven against FC Goa and put in a real shift out wide. There is no update on another key player in Javi Hernandez but the team is looking good at the moment. Roy Krishna does not miss much in front of goal and with Pronay Halder and Jayesh Rane pushing up from their midfield spot, the team has goals in them.

Ashique Kuruniyan has undergone surgery for his face injury and it will be sometime before we see the Indian international in action. Cleiton Silva has been a fantastic addition in attack for BFC and with Sunil Chhetri getting in the goals from the other flank, the team is not dependent on a single player for scoring. Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu dominate in midfield with their brilliant passing game and ATK need to find a way to keep them quiet.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on December 21, 2020 (Monday). The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) season in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 23 HD channels to follow the live action in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and its HD substitute will telecast the game in Hindi.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will also be available online. Fans can catch the live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match online on Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and XStream. ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will cancel each other out in this contest with the game likely ending in a 1-1 draw.

